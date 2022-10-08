Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $17.09 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

