Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,507,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $825.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,316. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $822.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.58.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.