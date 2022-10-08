Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,507,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $825.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,316. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $822.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.58.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.