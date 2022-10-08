SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

