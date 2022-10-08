Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SGHT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $27.70.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

