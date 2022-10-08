Sinecera Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up about 4.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $69.26. 13,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,368. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

