Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SKIL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

