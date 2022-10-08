SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

ENB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,935. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

