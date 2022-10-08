SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.