SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. 692,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,920. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

