SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up about 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $8,075,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.