SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXDT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $614,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.45. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 12.04 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 12,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 12,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 112,871 shares of company stock worth $1,515,757.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

