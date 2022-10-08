SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $523,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.65. 1,861,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,544. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

