Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $175.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.