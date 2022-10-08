Social Swap Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,372.00 (SST)

Social Swap Token (SST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Social Swap Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Swap Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Swap Token has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $10,372.00 worth of Social Swap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Social Swap Token

Social Swap Token’s launch date was March 27th, 2021. Social Swap Token’s total supply is 989,889,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,527,033 tokens. The official website for Social Swap Token is www.socialswap.io. Social Swap Token’s official Twitter account is @socialswapdefi. The Reddit community for Social Swap Token is https://reddit.com/r/socialswap.

Social Swap Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Swap Token (SST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Social Swap Token has a current supply of 989,889,641.183575 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Social Swap Token is 0.01760275 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,435.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socialswap.io.”

