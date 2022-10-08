SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $209.62 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

