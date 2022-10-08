Soy Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Million (SOY)

Soy Finance (SOY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Soy Finance has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $282,486.00 worth of Soy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soy Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Soy Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Soy Finance

Soy Finance’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Soy Finance’s total supply is 156,835,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,768,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Soy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soy_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Soy Finance’s official message board is soy-finance.gitbook.io/soy-finance. The official website for Soy Finance is soy.finance. Soy Finance’s official Twitter account is @soy_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soy Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Soy Finance (SOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soy Finance has a current supply of 156,835,342 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Soy Finance is 0.0223755 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $344,362.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soy.finance/.”

