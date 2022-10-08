Soy Finance Price Reaches $0.0229 (SOY)

Soy Finance (SOY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Soy Finance has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $282,486.00 worth of Soy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soy Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Soy Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Soy Finance Token Profile

Soy Finance launched on September 30th, 2021. Soy Finance’s total supply is 156,835,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,768,800 tokens. The official website for Soy Finance is soy.finance. The official message board for Soy Finance is soy-finance.gitbook.io/soy-finance. Soy Finance’s official Twitter account is @soy_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Soy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soy_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Soy Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Soy Finance (SOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soy Finance has a current supply of 156,835,342 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Soy Finance is 0.0223755 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $344,362.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soy.finance/.”

