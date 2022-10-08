S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 10,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.