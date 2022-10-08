Space Misfits (SMCW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $549,174.33

Space Misfits (SMCW) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Space Misfits has a total market cap of $549,174.33 and $55,752.00 worth of Space Misfits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Misfits token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Space Misfits has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Misfits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Space Misfits Profile

Space Misfits’ genesis date was March 19th, 2022. Space Misfits’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,019,371 tokens. Space Misfits’ official Twitter account is @spacemisfits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Space Misfits is spacemisfits.com.

Buying and Selling Space Misfits

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Misfits (SMCW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Space Misfits has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Space Misfits is 0.02754857 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,804.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spacemisfits.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Misfits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Misfits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Misfits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Misfits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Misfits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.