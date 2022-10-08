SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. 5,030,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

