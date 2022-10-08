SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,245. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

