SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,579,000. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 223,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $7,831,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

SPYG stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

