SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,582,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

