Spice Trade (SPICE) Price Down 45.4% Over Last Week

Spice Trade (SPICE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Spice Trade token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Spice Trade has a market cap of $488,270.02 and $30,108.00 worth of Spice Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spice Trade has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spice Trade Profile

Spice Trade’s total supply is 14,083,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,190,557 tokens. Spice Trade’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spice Trade is spicetrade.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spice Trade (SPICE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spice Trade has a current supply of 14,083,344 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spice Trade is 0.00780056 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $631.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spicetrade.ai.”

