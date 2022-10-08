SpiceUSD Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

SpiceUSD (USDS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SpiceUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SpiceUSD has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. SpiceUSD has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $8,983.00 worth of SpiceUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpiceUSD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,503.55 or 0.99992691 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063973 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022172 BTC.

SpiceUSD Profile

SpiceUSD is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. SpiceUSD’s total supply is 5,948,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,447,820 tokens. The official website for SpiceUSD is www.spicetrade.ai. SpiceUSD’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpiceUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiceUSD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpiceUSD has a current supply of 5,948,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpiceUSD is 0.71659663 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $672.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spicetrade.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpiceUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpiceUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpiceUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpiceUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpiceUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.