SpookyShiba (SPKY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,437.00

SpookyShiba (SPKY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SpookyShiba token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpookyShiba has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $18,437.00 worth of SpookyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpookyShiba has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpookyShiba alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SpookyShiba

SpookyShiba’s launch date was July 6th, 2022. SpookyShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,369,096 tokens. SpookyShiba’s official Twitter account is @shibaspooky and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpookyShiba is spookyshiba.medium.com. The Reddit community for SpookyShiba is https://reddit.com/r/spookyshiba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpookyShiba is spookyshiba.com.

SpookyShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookyShiba (SPKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpookyShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpookyShiba is 0.00593836 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,883.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spookyshiba.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookyShiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpookyShiba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpookyShiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpookyShiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpookyShiba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.