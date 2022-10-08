Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

