Starbots Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (BOT)

Starbots (BOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Starbots token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbots has a total market cap of $302,268.94 and $94,523.00 worth of Starbots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbots has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Starbots Token Profile

BOT is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2022. Starbots’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,277,949 tokens. The official message board for Starbots is medium.com/@starbots_game. Starbots’ official Twitter account is @starbots_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbots’ official website is starbots.net.

Buying and Selling Starbots

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbots (BOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starbots has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starbots is 0.012264 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,108.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starbots.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbots should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbots using one of the exchanges listed above.

