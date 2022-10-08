State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 136,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 1,782,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,835. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

