Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 7,736 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.16. 695,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.