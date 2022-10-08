Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.