Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DISV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 347,991 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.