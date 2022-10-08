Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 644 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. 5,030,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

