Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $84.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

