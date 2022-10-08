Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $84.00

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.