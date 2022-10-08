Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 7th (ARNC, ASH, ATI, AVNW, BC, FIBK, GTY, IBCP, INCY, LTC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 7th:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

