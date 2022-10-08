Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 7th (ARNC, ASH, ATI, AVNW, BC, FIBK, GTY, IBCP, INCY, LTC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 7th:
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.