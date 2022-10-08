StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.