StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

