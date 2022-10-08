StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
GSIT stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.87. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
See Also
