StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSIT stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.87. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

See Also

