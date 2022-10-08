StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE AMPE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
