StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.88%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.