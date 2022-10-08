StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
CVR Partners Stock Down 3.7 %
CVR Partners stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.88%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.91%.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
