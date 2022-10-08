StockNews.com Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.93.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE:EFX opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.31. Equifax has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.