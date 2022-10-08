StockNews.com Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.93.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.31. Equifax has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.