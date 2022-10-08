StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

