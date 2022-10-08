StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 350,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

