StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,619,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,349,000 after purchasing an additional 628,811 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,722,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,460. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

