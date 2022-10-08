StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,996 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

