StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $96.69 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,127 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 11.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $96,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 803,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,997. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.