StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,442 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.89. 792,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

