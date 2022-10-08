StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,271. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

