StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 120,605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 3,524,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,245. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

