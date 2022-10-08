Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Stryker stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

